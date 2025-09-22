DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Meena Mir on playing Gayatri Devi

Meena Mir on playing Gayatri Devi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:35 AM Sep 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Meena Mir, who is currently seen as Gayatri Devi in Sun Neo’s show Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, talks about her experience of playing the character.

Advertisement

Meena shares, “When I first heard about the character of Gayatri Devi, I instantly felt connected because she reminded me so much of my own mother. Growing up, I have observed my mother very closely—her way of speaking, her reactions in different situations, the way she carried herself with dignity yet warmth. That made me feel this role would come naturally to me. I thought I already knew the tone, the expressions, and the small details, so it felt like an easy task in the beginning.”

She added, “But once I started portraying Gayatri Devi, I realised that living a character on-screen is very different from observing someone in real life. I had to balance strength with gentleness, authority with empathy, and tradition with emotions, all at the same time. That made me understand the deeper layers of Gayatri Devi.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts