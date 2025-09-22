Meena Mir on playing Gayatri Devi

Meena Mir, who is currently seen as Gayatri Devi in Sun Neo’s show Prathaon Ki Odhe Chunri: Beendani, talks about her experience of playing the character.

Meena shares, “When I first heard about the character of Gayatri Devi, I instantly felt connected because she reminded me so much of my own mother. Growing up, I have observed my mother very closely—her way of speaking, her reactions in different situations, the way she carried herself with dignity yet warmth. That made me feel this role would come naturally to me. I thought I already knew the tone, the expressions, and the small details, so it felt like an easy task in the beginning.”

She added, “But once I started portraying Gayatri Devi, I realised that living a character on-screen is very different from observing someone in real life. I had to balance strength with gentleness, authority with empathy, and tradition with emotions, all at the same time. That made me understand the deeper layers of Gayatri Devi.”