Meet Aamir's sister

Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Khan is gearing up to make her television debut with Star Plus’ new show Banni Chow Home Delivery.

The show also stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra. It will be premiere on the channel today.

Before making her debut on TV, Nikhat was seen in movies like Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh and Tanhaji. Apart from that, Nikhat has also been producing films and shows.

Talking about her TV debut, Nikhat says, “I am excited to make my debut on the small screen with Star Plus. Viewers will get to know more about my character as the show moves forward. I am excited for the viewers to love my role as the story develops.”