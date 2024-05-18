Meet Arjun, the singer

Arjun Bijlani has proven to be an excellent actor and host for all these years, but now another of his talents has been exposed — he is an avid singer. Arjun recently took to social media to share an adorable video of him entertaining his team with a lovely song.
Arjun said, “Honestly, I am no professional singer as such, but there are days when I like to sing to lighten up the mood. I believe that music is like a stress buster for most of us, it helps us in relaxing and rejuvenating. I have been fond of singing, but never did it professionally. On the sets, I lighten up the mood with a song here and there.”
