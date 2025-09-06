Meet Bollywood’s next-gen actresses

Bollywood is witnessing a refreshing wave of young talent, with a new generation of actresses stepping into the spotlight. These fresh faces are not only bringing a sense of novelty but also carrying with them immense potential to shape the future of Indian cinema. From star-kids to self-made newcomers, each of them is carving her own path, leaving audiences eager to watch their journey unfold.

Advertisement

These six young actresses embody the new face of Bollywood – dynamic, talented, and full of promise. With the right mix of opportunity and hard work, they are sure to lead the industry into an exciting new chapter.

Here’s a look at six actresses under 25 who are creating quite a buzz after their Bollywood debuts:

Advertisement

Saiee Manjrekar

Daughter of veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. While her lineage gave her the platform, her performance proved she has the screen presence to make a mark of her own. Since then, Saiee has explored a mix of regional movies like Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi, Skanda and in Hindi films like Major and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha building versatility at a young age.

Advertisement

The daughter of actress Raveena Tandon and producer Anil Thadani debut movie was the 2025 period action film Azaad, where she starred alongside Aaman Devgan, the nephew of Ajay Devgn. Rasha is one of the most anticipated debuts of her generation. With striking looks, confidence, and the right grooming, she is all set to enter Bollywood with a strong backing. Industry insiders believe she has the charisma and acting chops to take forward her mother’s legacy while creating her own identity.

Khushi Kapoor

Carrying forward the Kapoor family’s cinematic heritage, Khushi Kapoor has already won hearts with her debut in The Archies. Her portrayal was fresh and showcased her ability to take on roles that connect with Gen Z audiences. With projects like Loveyapa, Nadaaniyan, Khushi has the potential to emerge as one of the leading faces of the next generation.

Shanaya Kapoor

Another star-kid to watch out for, Shanaya Kapoor stepped into Bollywood with Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey and is ready with her upcoming projects under the Dharma Productions banner. With her poise, style, and acting training, she is already a youth icon. Shanaya’s debut has been much talked about, and expectations are sky-high for this young Kapoor to carry the torch forward. She will be next seen in Anand L Rai’s Tu Yaa Main and a south film Vrusshabha with Mohanlal.

Aneet Padda

Aneet Padda made her debut in Saiyaara, and her refreshing presence has been much appreciated by the younger audience. She brings with her a unique mix of elegance and raw talent, which sets her apart from the typical star-kid narrative. Critics believe she has the potential to surprise audiences with meaningful and impactful performances in the years to come.

Nitanshi Goel

At just 18, Nitanshi Goel has already made waves with her debut in Laapataa Ladies, directed by Kiran Rao. Her natural screen presence, innocence, and sincerity struck a chord with the audience and critics alike. Despite being the youngest on this list, Nitanshi’s talent positions her as one of the most promising actresses to watch in the coming decade.