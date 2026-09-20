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Home / Entertainment / Meet Deepali Saras, the dancer mom: Nashik homemaker gave up dancing for marriage, a pandemic reel brought it all back

Meet Deepali Saras, the dancer mom: Nashik homemaker gave up dancing for marriage, a pandemic reel brought it all back

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 06:04 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Deepali Saras
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One viral video was all it took for Deepali Saras to reclaim the dream she had buried for years. She spent twelve years in Nashik being known as somebody's wife and a mother of two. She had wanted to dance since she was a child, but her strict father said no. Marriage didn’t change that. Between raising children and looking after her family, there was no room left for her passion.

Then came covid. "When the pandemic started, the whole world stopped. But I didn't stop," she said. She began making videos from home, but not dance videos. "I started making comedy videos. But I didn't get much response from comedy videos, then my brother-in-law stepped in and asked me to drop the comedy reels. Everyone knew I could dance. He said I should post videos of that, and my husband backed me too. One of them went viral, and the followers came.” She said.

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What followed moved faster than she expected. Her growing social media presence got her on a real stage for the first time, performing alongside actress Rupali Ganguly. For a woman who had spent years dancing only in her living room, that moment was everything. It also opened the door to Sony TV's reality show Tum Ho Naa: Ghar Ki Superstar. She competed with her daughter beside her.

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Reflecting on her rise, she said, "Nothing about the journey had been easy. My family didn't support me in the beginning. Many people tried to put me down, saying she doesn’t dance well, but I didn’t let that demotivate me."

To women watching from kitchens across India, she has one message. "Don't be afraid to talk to your family. A housewife is not limited to the kitchen." Then, directly to husbands: "I want to tell every husband to support his wife and help them pursue their dreams."

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Deepali Saras is no longer just someone's wife. She is the dancer mom. And she is only just getting started.

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