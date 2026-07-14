Meet Harnoor Randhawa, the man behind Diljit Dosanjh’s soulful track, Jeona Morh

Jeona Morh from The Call of Panjab is one of the standout tracks in Diljit Dosanjh’s latest musical chapter. Diljit’s unmistakable vocals blended with Punjab’s robust folk storytelling have made the track a success. Behind that success lies the relentless dedication faith and years of hard work of many, including lyricist Harnoor Randhawa.

Advertisement

Hailing from Patiala, Harnoor spent years immersing himself in Punjabi Sufi and literary traditions. Deeply inspired by legendary voices such as Shiv Kumar Batalvi, Sahir Ludhianvi, Bulleh Shah, Kabir and Sheikh Farid, he developed a writing style that balances poetic intensity with spiritual depth.

Advertisement

Beginning his professional songwriting journey in 2016, Harnoor endured years of uncertainty struggle and quiet perseverance.

Advertisement

Over the years, he wrote on a wide range of subjects, ranging from the plight of farmers and Sufi philosophy to Gurus’ devotion and the complexities of human emotion. Yet, he longed for a song that could achieve commercial success without losing its authentic Punjabi soul. At one point, disheartened by the slow pace of recognition, he even considered putting down his pen for good. Then came a call from Diljit Dosanjh’s office. In 2023, he sat with the legend and worked on the track. This collaboration proved to be a turning point that transformed both his career and his visibility within the mainstream Punjabi music.

Reflecting on the journey, Randhawa says, “It has been a long struggle to bring raw Punjabi music into the mainstream not smoothed or compromised but real. Diljit Dosanjh’s voice carries that music across every border. Tru-Skool keeps the sound honest.”

Advertisement

Harnoor first gained widespread recognition with Ikk Jogi, sung by Kanwar Grewal. The song won the PTC Punjabi Best Sufi Song Award in 2020 and resonated strongly with Punjabi audiences worldwide. He later cemented his reputation through the acclaimed project Jagey Rehen Jogi writing all five tracks — Shiva, Zamaane, Mehboob, Yaar Madina and Pardesiya.

His growing body of work includes collaborations with Charanjit Ahuja, Harshdeep Kaur, Nooran Sisters, Afsana Khan and Bir Singh alongside projects such as Junior Princess of God, Chamak and Lazeez. He is also the author of two poetry collections Qissa-Ae-Noor and Meru Manka. Even though he resides in Canada, it is the soil of Punjab that continues to nourish the poet within him and he hopes that bond only deepens with time.

For those hustling to keep the artist alive within themselves Harnoor offers a simple reminder, “Never stop working and never stop dreaming. The universe has its own mysterious way of opening doors and connecting the dots when the time is right.”