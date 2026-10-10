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Home / Entertainment / Meet Kaikeyi & Manthara: Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara unveiled in new posters of Ramayana

Meet Kaikeyi & Manthara: Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara unveiled in new posters of Ramayana

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ANI
Updated At : 07:30 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Fresh posters of the highly anticipated film Ramayana have been unveiled, introducing Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi and Sheeba Chadha as Manthara.

The latest reveals follow the unveiling of Arun Govil as King Dashrath, further expanding the ensemble of the two-part epic. Govil, who immortalised Lord Ram for generations on television, is set to return to the world of 'Ramayana' as the King of Ayodhya.

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Lara Dutta's Kaikeyi is presented in a regal avatar, with elaborate traditional attire and jewellery reflecting her stature as the Queen of Ayodhya. Sheeba Chadha's Manthara, meanwhile, has a distinct look, with the actor seen holding her staff in the character poster.

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The makers shared the posters on social media with the caption, "A queen. A mother. Two wishes that would betray a father's love and change Rama's destiny forever. A cunning mind. Whose whispers would turn a mother's love into a kingdom's darkest hour. Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi. Sheeba Chadha as Manthara."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana' features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

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Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, 'Ramayana' is envisioned as a two-part epic.

Part 1 will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. — ANI

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