Meet Miss World contestants from subcontinent, no representative from Pakistan

Beauties representing 110 countries, including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh, are currently battling it out for the 72nd Miss World title in Hyderabad. But, with the military conflict between India-Pakistan in the last four days, Miss Pakistan is conspicuous by her absence.

A representative of the Miss World competition said this has nothing to do with the conflict.

“Pakistan has never participated in Miss World. In any case, you don’t see—except in rare cases—Pakistan in international pageants in general,” said Ashwani Shukla of Altair Media, the official publicist for Miss World.

Advertisement

He pointed out how in 2023, when Erica Robin represented Pakistan at the Miss Universe pageant for the first time in its 72-year history, it sparked outrage in the Islamic country, with many calling it “shameful”.

This year, India is being represented by Nandini Gupta, who hails from Kota in Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Gupta is pitching for an inclusive world, and vows to make a difference in the lives of differently-abled through her ‘Project Ekta’.

Gupta said in a video posted on her official Instagram account that she was inspired to work for the rights of the differently-abled after having watched her uncle struggle with polio and “developmental delays”.

“We have created a world that does not include the differently-abled and I think righting this historical wrong is long overdue,” said Gupta in the video.

Srichchha Pradhan, who is representing Nepal, is pushing for a world that pays attention to the wisdom of our ancestors.

According to the official website of Miss World, Pradhan’s initiative Pancha Pranali is looking to reconnect people with the nature and traditional wisdom of the indigenous communities of Nepal to solve today’s problems.

Her project emphasises climate action grounded in ancestral values.

“In listening to the rivers, the trees, and the animals, we are healing ourselves,” Pradhan said on her official Instagram account. “This is not about fixing problems, but re-directing the narrative toward harmony and respect,” she added.

Bangladesh candidate, Atika Konika, is, incidentally, the last one to join the gang in Telangana.

Although she was the First Runner-Up at Miss World Bangladesh 2024, she was chosen to represent her nation, due to some last-minute developments, according to the Miss World representative.

A certified mental health support worker, Konika said in a video posted on the Miss World YouTube channel, that her own battle with ADHD, anxiety and low self-worth was the instigator for her project, Young Mind Matters.

“Mental health is never optional. For instance, between 2023 and 2024, 984 students died by suicide in my country. With my project, I wanted to go beyond support and build a solution,” said Konika in the video.

Anudi Gunasekara, Miss World Sri Lanka, for her part, is breaking taboos and transforming lives through her ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ project, Saheli.

She focuses on menstrual health and hygiene, by providing essential products and education in schools, children’s homes, prisons, workplaces, postpartum centres, and monasteries throughout Sri Lanka.

“This project is not just a part of the competition; it’s a part of who I am. It was born from the stories of countless women, shaped by the struggles they face, and fuelled by a dream to create meaningful, lasting change,” Gunasekara has posted on her Instagram page, tracing her journey over the years.

This year, Miss Finland and Miss Malaysia are also represented by women with Indian roots.

Miss Finland, Sofia Singh, in fact, credits her diverse upbringing for resilience. According to the Miss World official site, her personal journey is also deeply influenced by her mother’s migration from India to Finland.

“It is a story of perseverance that fuels my own drive to push limits, give back, and grow continuously,” said Singh.

Twenty-six-year-old Saroop Roshi, who represents Malaysia, is a psychologist, model, and travel enthusiast, said the Miss World website.

Roshi had posted a picture of her mother and her grandmother—rooted in their unmistakable Indian values—on this Mother’s Day, to celebrate the strength of women.

This is the third time India is hosting the Miss World contest. Last year, it was held in Mumbai and Delhi. But the first one was held in Bengaluru in 1996, two years after Aishwaraya Rai won the Miss World crown.

The grand finale, held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, was supposedly watched by over 1 billion people in 115 countries.

According to Miss World’s official website, the stage at the cricket stadium was designed by celebrated film art director Sabu Cyril at a cost of nearly USD 200,000. The set was inspired by the 14th-century ruins of Hampi, the capital of the former Kingdom of Vijayanagara, founded in the middle of the 14th Century.

Miss World Greece (Miss Hellas), Irene Skliva was crowned Miss World that year.

Incidentally, in a war-ridden world, peace is the underlying theme for this year’s contest, said Julia Morley, Chairman and CEO of Miss World Limited. “This year’s pageant reflects the spirit of world unity, peace, and cultural appreciation, and I am excited to witness the remarkable journeys of each contestant as they inspire the world,” said Morley at the opening ceremony of the beauty pageant.

71st Miss World Krystyna Pyszkova, who too won the crown in India and who will be crowning this year’s winner on May 31, said, “It is an honour to pass my crown in this incredible country once again.”