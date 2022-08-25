Meet, Nawaz as a woman

Director Akshat Ajay Sharma’s upcoming film Haddi has raised the curiosity level amongst the audience. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role, the first motion poster of the film shows Nawaz dressed as a woman.

Says Nawazuddin, “I have portrayed different characters, but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look. It will also help me to push the envelope as an actor. Looking forward to starting the shooting the film.” Haddi is a noir revenge drama co-written by Akshat Ajay Sharma and Adamya Bhalla. The film is currently in the making and will release next year. — TMS