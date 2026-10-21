Meet Ravleen Varghese,  25-year-old model from Kerala who walked Victoria’s Secret runway  

Ravleen Varghese, 25, walked at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on October 18, marking a new milestone in her international modelling career.

Originally from Kodumon in Kerala, Ravleen walked the runway twice at this year's show, sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, including Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Alessandra Ambrosio. Kylie Jenner, who also made her Victoria's Secret runway debut this year, was among the show's star attractions.

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For her first appearance, Ravleen wore a pink lace lingerie set. She returned for a second walk in a black-and-white look, sharing the runway with models Luza Perote and Malika El Maslouhi.

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While the show brought her to one of fashion's most-watched stages, Ravleen's journey began several years ago. She moved to Delhi to study design at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), where she was scouted by Anima Creative Management at the age of 18.

Since then, she has worked across fashion, beauty and editorial projects, building a portfolio that includes international labels, magazine covers and a stint with Indian designer Sabyasachi. In 2022, she made her New York Fashion Week debut, adding another major fashion event to her career.

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With her Victoria's Secret debut, Ravleen has also joined a select group of Indian and Indian-origin models who have walked for the brand. The list includes Ujjwala Raut, Bhumika Arora and Neelam Gill.

Fashion page Diet Sabya shared pictures of Ravleen from the show in an Instagram post on October 19, calling her debut a moment to celebrate. “A star is born,” the caption read, describing her as “the first Malayali model to walk the show” and the latest addition to the line of Indian models who have walked for Victoria's Secret.

The post also offered a glimpse of Ravleen's behind-the-scenes experience. Among the pictures were her headshot on the official 2026 cast board, a mirror selfie in hair rollers and the show's pink-striped satin robe with her name embroidered on it. Other moments included a black satin team jacket featuring “Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026” in pink rhinestones, under-eye patches during her glam preparations and a folding chair marked with her name.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show returned on October 18, bringing together established names such as Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Behati Prinsloo, Alessandra Ambrosio, Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid. Kylie Jenner also made her runway debut at the event.

For Ravleen, the appearance marks a significant step from her beginnings in Kerala to an international runway watched by fashion audiences around the world. (ANI)