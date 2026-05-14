Meet Sandeep Kaur, Diljit Dosanjh’s wife? Here’s what is known about singer’s private and quite family life

Global Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh has built a massive fan following across the world through his music, films and international concerts.

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But despite being constantly in the spotlight, the singer-actor has managed to keep his personal life away from public attention.

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For years, rumours about Diljit being married and having a child have circulated on social media and entertainment portals. However, the actor has never publicly confirmed details about his family.

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According to a 2024 report, a close friend of the singer had claimed that Diljit is married to a woman named Sandeep Kaur and that the couple also has a son.

Sandeep Kaur, is a US national.

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As per a report, Diljit while applying for American citizenship, has reportedly listed a five-bedroom bungalow in California as his residential address.

Reports further suggest that his wife and child live there, while his parents continue to stay in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Diljit, however, rarely shares photographs or details related to his family on social media.

The singer has often hinted in interviews that he prefers keeping his loved ones away from media glare and public scrutiny.

Interestingly, during his Manchester concert in 2024, Diljit surprised fans by introducing his mother and sister publicly for the first time, a rare moment from his otherwise guarded personal life.

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Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk had also indirectly hinted about Diljit’s marriage during an interview with to a news channel in 2024.

Speaking about why Diljit keeps his family away from public attention, Ammy said there could be “some issues” and suggested that security concerns may be one of the reasons.

“You cannot stop anyone. If we look at Diljit Pajji’s point of view, it is his private matter. It is his family. There must be a reason that he isn’t introducing them to the world,” Ammy had said.

When Kiara Advani seemingly revealed Diljit Dosanjh is a father during interview

During an 2019 interview with entertainment journalist Faridoon Shahryar, Kiara Advani, during promotions for the film Good Newwz, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit, while participating in a fun quiz round when Kiara seemingly made an accidental revelation about Diljit being a father.

Faridoon had asked the actors to name a body part without which a baby can still be born. While Kareena answered correctly, Kiara jokingly said the discussion was “very educational” for her because she was “the only one here not having a child.”

Her comment immediately caught the attention of fans online, with many interpreting it as an indirect confirmation that Diljit has a child.

The singer, however, has consistently chosen to keep his family away from public attention. In interviews, he has hinted that privacy and security are among the reasons behind his decision not to showcase his personal life publicly.

Despite constant speculation, Diljit continues to remain focused on his music, films and international tours, while maintaining the mystery around his family life.