Meet the actor who plays Betaal in Thamma...

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna treated fans to their amazing dance moves on Tum Mere Na Huye from the upcoming film Thamma. The duo looked stunning in their glamorous attire, with Khurrana opting for all black while Mandanna donned traditional wear.

The makers also surprised the audience by showing twenty minutes of the film.

Ayushmann also delighted everyone with his soulful singing and performed the latest romantic track, Rahein Na Rahein Hum, along with the singer Soumyadeep Sarkar. The song is composed by duo Sachin-Jigar and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The stars were in the national capital for the promotion of their much-anticipated film. They were also joined by the movie producer Dinesh Vijan, director Aditya Sarpotdar, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Earlier, Ayushmann and Rashmika enjoyed Rajma Chawal and Chole Bhature in Delhi during the movie promotions.

While speaking to the media, Ayushmann opened up about the challenges he faced while preparing to play Betaal in the film. He also played a journalist in the movie and shared which role was tougher for him. “Journalist to hum sabhi hai maine apne college ke baad patrakarita ki thi...hum natural journalist as hum sab curious hai par ha betaal ke liye prepare karna mere liye difficult that kyunki maine itna action kabhi nahi kiya (We all are journalists, I did journalism after my college...we are natural journalists, we all are curious but it was difficult for me to prepare for Betaal because I had never done so much action..)..action ke saath mai pahadi se neeche gir raha hu mujhe bhalu uthakar idhar se udhar fek raha hai bahut maar khayi hai is picture ke andar itni to maine school college mein nahi khayi”

Thamma is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Thamma will be released on Diwali.