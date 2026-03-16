Meet the Bollywood villains set to steal the spotlight in 2026!

Over the last few years, Hindi cinema has seen a fascinating shift. Villains are no longer just the menacing figures standing in the hero’s way. They are layered, stylish, unpredictable, and often as compelling as the protagonists themselves. With 2026 shaping up to be a massive year for big-ticket releases, several actors are stepping into darker, more intense roles that promise to leave a lasting impression on audiences. From chilling masterminds to ruthless antagonists, these villains are already generating serious excitement.