DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / Premium / Meet the Bollywood villains set to steal the spotlight in 2026!
PREMIUM

Meet the Bollywood villains set to steal the spotlight in 2026!

article_Author
Dharam Pal
Updated At : 07:05 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bobby Deol steps into the antagonist’s shoes in Alpha

Over the last few years, Hindi cinema has seen a fascinating shift. Villains are no longer just the menacing figures standing in the hero’s way. They are layered, stylish, unpredictable, and often as compelling as the protagonists themselves. With 2026 shaping up to be a massive year for big-ticket releases, several actors are stepping into darker, more intense roles that promise to leave a lasting impression on audiences. From chilling masterminds to ruthless antagonists, these villains are already generating serious excitement.

Unlock Premium Insights in This Article

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts