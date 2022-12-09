Meet the leading lady of Singham Again

Recently Rohit Shetty announced Singham Again with Ajay Devgn. And now, the film has got its female lead. Deepika Padukone will be joining Rohit Shetty’s cop universe opposite Ajay Devgn in Singham Again. Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in Pathaan, which releases on January 25, 2023. As revealed by director Siddharth Anand earlier, the makers of Pathaan are trying to keep the plot of this action entertainer a secret and have devised a strategy to release the songs of the film before the trailer drops. It has now come to light that the first song of Pathaan will drop on December 12 and it’s called Besharam Rang.
Siddharth reveals, “For us, this one is the party anthem of the season that people have been waiting for and I’m confident that it will stay a party anthem for many, many years to come. So, I want to tell the fans and audience to patiently wait for the song when it releases on Monday morning! The wait for this one will be worth every second from now.” — TMS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal Pradesh
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla today
The Congress on Thursday won 40 seats in the 68-member Assem...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress secures 43.9 per cent vote share, BJP close behind with 43 per cent, AAP gets only 1.1 per cent
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh
However, the party puts up a good show in Mandi Lok Sabha co...
Aaftab Poonawala to appear in court proceedings through video-conferencing
The 28-year-old is in judicial custody