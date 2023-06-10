Meet the lucky ones

Comic Con India and Warner Bros India came together to bring a treat for all DC fans with an exclusive fan-first premiere 10 days before the official worldwide release of The Flash. It was hosted across five Indian cities—Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi, and Hyderabad.
Comic Con India conducted a special contest to select the few lucky fans who would get an opportunity to be the first ones to watch Ezra Miller’s The Flash.
Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India, said, “Collaborating for The Flash was extremely thrilling in our long-standing relationship with Warner Bros. India. We received thousands of entries from DC fans to be a part of this exclusive special premiere from across the five cities. Our community deeply loves this character, especially the storyline that this film follows. We hope to bring their fandom as close to them as possible.” Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash releases across Indian theatres on June 15.
