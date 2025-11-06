DT
Home / Entertainment / Meet the sexiest man alive...

Meet the sexiest man alive...

PTI
Updated At : 05:49 AM Nov 06, 2025 IST
Jonathan Bailey, the star of Bridgerton and Wicked, has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025
Jonathan Bailey, the star of Bridgerton and Wicked, has been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025.

The selection of the title, which celebrates its 40th anniversary, was unveiled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Bailey played Lord Anthony Bridgerton on the Netflix series Regency-era romance drama, Bridgerton. “It’s an honour of a lifetime, and I want to say, Jimmy, thank you so much for turning it down so I could be here,” Bailey joked on the show.

Fallon unveiled Bailey’s two covers featuring him on a beach and the other of him shirtless and holding a dog. The actor is also known for playing Prince Fiyero in Wicked and Dr Henry Loomis in Jurassic World: Rebirth. He will next be seen in Wicked: For Good, which releases in theatres on November 21.

People’s Sexiest Man Alive feature has been an annual staple for the publication since 1985, with the first-ever honoree being Mel Gibson. Last year’s winner was John Krasinski while other recipients include stars such as George Clooney, Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B Jordan and John Legend.

