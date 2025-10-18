DT
Meet the winner of Rise and Fall....

Meet the winner of Rise and Fall....

TNS
Updated At : 06:04 AM Oct 18, 2025 IST
ARJUN BIJLANI is the winner of RISE AND FALL
From laughter to tears, from friendships to fierce rivalries, this journey tested every emotion and every limit.

Each contestant fought their own battles, faced their falls and celebrated their rises. Rise and Fall has now crowned Arjun Bijlani as its ultimate winner, taking home the coveted trophy.

Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the reality show has been creating headlines and trending across conversations since debut, garnering immense love and appreciation from audiences across the country. From gripping challenges to unforgettable moments, it became a cultural talking point, keeping viewers hooked from day one. The series concluded with a thrilling finale, honoring the contestant who played the game with resilience, strategy and passion.

The season saw 15 celebrity contestants from different worlds navigate the Tower’s unpredictable dynamics, where Rulers could fall and Hustlers could rise with every twist, task, and vote. From emotional confrontations and fiery arguments to surprising alliances and moments of genuine vulnerability, the show kept viewers hooked from start to finish. Key highlights included strategic power plays, intense face-offs, and heartwarming acts of resilience, all building to a finale that celebrated both strategy and spirit.

Speaking on his win, Arjun said, “Rise and Fall proved that every fall is just a step toward rising stronger. This journey was anything but easy — each day brought a new challenge, a new lesson, and a new reason to keep going. The twists, the friendships, and the rivalries tested me in ways I never imagined. Winning feels surreal.”

