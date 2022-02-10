Meet this loving father of Kaamnaa

Sony Entertainment Television’s slice of life drama Kaamnaa has struck the right chord with the viewers for its endearing narrative that sheds light on the clashes between principles and desires through the journey of a middle-class couple.

Actor Abhishek Rawat has been receiving a great response for his portrayal of a father on screen. The actor, who is a father in real life as well, shares his experience on how blessed he feels to be father on and off screen. Abhishek says, “I can relate to the character pretty much because it comes naturally to me as I too have a lovely daughter in real life, who is more like a friend to me now. I believe a father plays an important role in a child’s life and the family. He is an anchor for his children.”

The actor says, “Talking about my character Manav, he loves to spend time with his family and his world starts and ends there. I’m glad that through our show we can show the bond of a father and son which is very rare to see. It’s a certain vulnerability that a father holds towards their kids which they don’t show often. I find this as a blessing to play such a loving father on and off screen in my life which bring out that joy in me which is incomparable.”