Megan outshines all in Expend4bles

She’s here to serve looks and bullets! Megan Fox aka Gina is the newest member of the Expendables gang and she’s giving the boys a run for their money. She’s smart, resourceful, brave, fierce and especially ‘foxy’.
Megan Fox says, “They end their relationship because they’re just too competitive with one another. I feel at home in these action movies. She’s clever. That’s probably her strong suit. She’s clever and also reckless. I think they’re probably all reckless. That’s why they are The Expendables. Even after their wild break-up, there’s still something there, Christmas wants to connect with her, but he doesn’t have the capacity for that. They have this cat-and-mouse relationship.”
