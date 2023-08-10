Megan turns poet

IANS

Actress Megan Fox is making her transition from modeling to acting and now even poetry, as she will be releasing her new poetry compilation titled Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

The actress said: “I wrote a book,” with a broken heart emoji. She revealed the book’s cover, which features a sort of weird graphic novel type cover with bright red lips and snakes coming out of them. Using her poetic flair, the 37-year old in a dramatic post wrote, “These poems were written in an attempt to reveal the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence. I’ve spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages, and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what’s been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

It is unknown who the actress really plans to expose or what secrets she is planning to reveal, but ever since the ‘Me Too’ movement in the US, she has been surrounded in a net of controversy for calling Hollywood a ‘hedonistic and misogynistic club of black tie thugs.’

She said this in a statement back in 2015 citing the reliance of directors and producers on over-sexualising and over-glamourising women’s bodies instead of focusing on their acting.

The book contains over 70 “heartbreaking and dark” poems that “showcases her wicked humour”.

‘It will release on November 7, 2023.