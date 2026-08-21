Mehak Bhan’s art mission: Putting emerging Indian artists in the spotlight

City’s artpreneur Mehak Bhan’s Sector 10 home is very much an art lover’s paradise. Huge work of GR Iranna, a vibrant sculpture of Seema Kohli and even a Krishen Khanna from his famed Bandwalla series dot her aesthetically done up sprawling abode. As in her Sector 11 art gallery, also in her residence, art finds a home and does not scream for attention.

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‘Art is not what you see but what you make others see,’ said French impressionist artist Edgar Degas and for five long years, Mehak has been helping the city view art through her artistic lens. Founder curator of 105 Arts, an art gallery which she would rather call ‘community space’, the prime focus of her art endeavour has been to provide a platform to young aspiring artists.

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So beyond celebrity signatures, beyond the razzmatazz that art connotes for many, she genuinely wants emerging talent of India to find their much deserved place under the sun. And, it gives her immense joy when she is able to support a fisherman’s artist son or one from Hoshiarpur, who needs money for a family wedding.

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Indeed in the city, which is exceptionally house-proud but not so clued into art, big names would be a preferred choice. But her experience with city’s art lovers has taught her otherwise and she insists, “There is a market for all kinds of art.” Often she has been surprised by the response as she chuckles and informs how for a senior artist Avijit Dutta from Kolkata city cognoscenti was more than willing to step out of their budget zone. What exactly is that comfort price range she won’t say but to first time buyer her advice is — “No need to overshoot your budget; buy what takes your fancy.”

Interestingly, while zeroing down on which art or artist deserves to be showcased, her heart rules the head. A degree in economics only comes handy to grasp how much art has appreciated over the years and she can quickly make an art portfolio but never as a marketing tool. Business is farthest away from her mind while running 105 Arts. She avers, “This is my way of giving back to society.” Self-taught in the business of curation, a recent exhibition, Mool, curated by Shaleen Wadhwana at Exhibit 320 had her truly delighted for it aligned with her idea of exploring the theme deeply. Thematically she finds her sensibilities more in sync with folk and traditional art, the Pichhwais, the Madhubanis, but also nods that the beauty of Indian art lies in how tradition meets contemporary.

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The city’s architectural legacy is something she cherishes deeply. Precisely why instead of aping gallery templates of other cities, she wants Chandigarh to be in the driving seat. “We have to set our own example,” she says, adding, “Punjab has been the cradle of art and given us so many illustrious artists right from Amrita Sher-Gil to Paramjit Singh to Arpana Caur…the list is endless. Clearly, we have a responsibility to keep the flame of art burning.”

She also strongly feels that spreading art awareness is not the job of the governments alone. Indeed, few have walked the same path before her and she laughs, “Well, they are all dear friends and have given me advice on what to do and what not to do…”

While her upcoming exhibition does include an installation, by and large her exhibitions are painting-centric for, she does admit, “Canvasses are indeed the best starting point for young markets like Chandigarh.”

Art, for her, is a thing of beauty and joy forever in consonance with tag line of 105 Arts, ‘find your shade of joy with us.’

Meanwhile, she is doing whatever it takes to spread the fragrance of art even paying heed to outlandish requests like, “Can this painting be made to match the décor of my house?” Indeed. letting winds of art blow even in Le Corbusier’s city is not only a challenge but also a slow process. But she has been at it and is now ready with a new exhibition Ember. Deep. Charāgh. Loa. Lighting up the frame… art and matters of heart are not very different for Mehak Bhan who believes in ‘be the change you want to see.’

Diversity on canvas

Ember. Deep. Charāgh. Loa. Four words for the same elemental force — flame — across four languages, English, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi. As a curator, Mehak firmly believes, “Art in India cannot afford to speak only one language. Our diversity and inclusivity is our biggest strength.” Four artists Gurmeet Marwah, Shubhra Das, Kamar Alam and Chaitali Chanda bring their sensibilities and unique vocabularies together in a month-long show which opens today at House No 105, Sector 11 Chandigarh. In Kamar Alam’s works, monks, boats, trees, water distil silence in sublime ways. Gurmeet Marwah’s art is satirical as he uses humour to hold a mirror. Shubhra Das’ canvases are layered, delicate and delectable. The youngest voice in this group Chaitali Chanda’s mango groves, flower markets and banana plantations in vibrant colours capture the joie de vivre of City of Joy, Kolkata.