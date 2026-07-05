Mehendi Hai Rachnewali…

For Anshula Kapoor, her mehendi was more than just a pre-wedding celebration—it was a deeply personal tribute to love, family and new beginnings. Hosted at home by sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, the intimate ceremony brought together close family and friends for an afternoon filled with warmth, tradition and meaningful moments.

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One of the highlights of the day was Anshula's bespoke teal blue lehenga by Arpita Mehta. Inspired by Gujarat's iconic Patola textile tradition and elevated with the designer's signature mirror work, the outfit paid homage to the family Anshula is marrying into.

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Sharing the story behind her look, Anshula wrote, "For my mehendi, I wanted my outfit to honour the family I was stepping into. This incredible teal blue lehenga by @arpitamehtaofficial is inspired by the rich legacy of Patola, while beautifully incorporating her signature mirror work—bringing together two crafts that are so deeply intertwined with Gujarat's textile heritage. What makes it even more special? This is @arpita__mehta's very first Patola-inspired bridal lehenga."

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But it wasn't just the outfit that made the day unforgettable. The entire mehendi had been secretly planned by Janhvi and Khushi, making it a complete surprise for the bride-to-be.

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Revealing the sweet gesture, Anshula shared, "And while the outfit stole my heart, the day stole my breath! @janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor planned the entire mehendi as a surprise. I knew there was a celebration—I just had no idea what they had dreamt up. Watching it all unfold, surrounded by so much love, is a memory I'll hold onto forever."

With its intimate setting, thoughtful details and the coming together of two families, the mehendi marked a beautiful start to Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding celebrations. The couple is set to tie the knot in the coming days.