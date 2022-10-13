 Mehendi, traditional food, gifts, surprises and prayers—celebs do all that and more to make Karwa Chauth extra special : The Tribune India

Vicky Jain & Ankita Lokhande



Sheetal

Long live the husband! It is that day of the year when married women fast for good health and well being of their husbands. The basics of this day-long Karwa Chauth festival remain more or less the same, starting with eating sargi in the crack of dawn to ending the nirjala vrat after sighting of the moon, but with changing times, gifts, surprises and promises are also inducted into this ritual to celebrate the love between a husband and wife. Many husbands have also started keeping this day-long fast to express their love for their better halves.

We talk to celebs, who tell us what this festival means to them and also share their favourite ritual from the day.

Gift-worthy fasting

I love to deck up and receive gifts from my husband. Because I am sure he is going to gift me something, I fast. Jokes apart, the act of fasting is so pure and nice that I love to do it. After marriage, this is my first Karwa Chauth. I really want to make it a special one for Vicky (Vicky Jain) for he is lovely partner. Then, of course, I hope for a nice gift from him. I have been celebrating it since the last three years. I used to do pooja for Vicky but not observe the fast. This time it’s serious and hardcore pooja. Many of my married friends are coming over to my place and we would be celebrating it together. I am really looking forward to an epic Karwa Chauth night.

Ankita Lokhande, actress

Expression of love

Jasraj Singh Bhatti & Surilie Gautam

It’s a very special occasion to express your love for your spouse. I have been keeping this fast for nine years now. I cannot name any particular ritual as my favourite because the entire process makes it special. The whole process is so challenging, you can keep this fast only if you are extremely in love with your husband. It doesn’t only involve the couple but also in-laws. My mother-in-law wakes up early to prepare my sargi thali. The blessings that you receive from the elders of the family are also an icing on the cake, granting longevity of not just your husband but also to your married life.

Surilie Gautam, Actress

‘Presence is a present’

Karan Bakshi & Priya Malik

I’ve been observing it for the last couple of years but this year feels special with my mehendi, sindoor, chooda and everything else. I feel these are all symbolic to make one feel and appreciate the changes in life. I’ll be going for my katha and thaali vataana. For sargi, I usually have fruits. Both my husband and I fast until the pooja in the evening and then have a cup of tea and wait for the moon. We both don’t make it an occasion about gifts. His presence itself is a present. What I’m really excited about is going to have panipuri with him this evening. It’s always those little things that matter the most to me.

Priya Malik, Actress

Story time

Sankalp Pardeshi & Mitaali Nag

The best part of the Karwa Chauth is when all the women gather with their thalis and listen to the Karva Mata’s katha (story) and do the entire ritual of passing the thalis etc. I love it. I started doing the fast after I got married. To some it is regressive but to me it is one of the ways to express my love for my husband. It makes him feel special. I like following traditions and so does he. He never imposed anything on me. On our first Karwa Chauth, I gave him a surprise by keeping the fast.

Mitaali Nag, Actress

My full support

Kanwalpreet Singh & Rampreet Kaur

Karwa Chauth plays a vital role in married life. It adds purity, love and care for the husband and wife. She will be observing the fast and has my full support in doing so. I have also planned a special surprise for her on the day.

Kanwalpreet Singh, Actor

All Planned for the D-day

Afsana Khan and Saajz

Punjabi singer Afsana Khan and her husband Saajz have planned a photo-shoot to mark their first Karwa Chauth. Afsana, who started preparing for Karwa Chauth well in advance, got her mehendi done from a salon near Sector 80, Mohali. She says, “The first one is always special. I am very excited and can’t wait to fast for Saajz’s long life. Haven’t done Karwa Chauth before, so it’s the ‘getting ready’ part which I am looking forward to and sweep Saajz off his feet. He has also planned a surprise.” Saajz, who accompanied Afsana to the salon, says, “I am not fasting but if Afsana tells me to, I would happily do that for her. I am anyway dieting, so I don’t mind if I have to fast to prove my love for her. We are doing a photo-shoot to remember this day. I had bought Afsana a maroon suit and I will be wearing something in cream to complement her attire.”

