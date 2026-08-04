'Memorable', says Anupam Kher after calling on Amit Shah

Actor Anupam Kher called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

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In a message posted on 'X', Kher termed the meeting "memorable" and said, "I am deeply grateful to him from the bottom of my heart for his affection, warm hospitality and sense of kinship."

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भारत के माननीय गृह मंत्री श्री अमित शाह जी से उनके निवास पर मुलाक़ात का सौभाग्य मिला। उनके स्नेह, आत्मीय आतिथ्य और अपनापन के लिए मैं हृदय से उनका आभारी हूँ। देश, समाज, संस्कृति, सिनेमा और जीवन के अनेक विषयों पर उनसे लंबी और बेहद सार्थक बातचीत हुई। उनकी विषयों पर गहरी पकड़, अद्भुत… pic.twitter.com/eeueLhZmiu — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 4, 2026

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"We engaged in a long and profoundly meaningful conversation on numerous topics concerning the nation, society, culture, cinema and life. His profound grasp of subjects, remarkable memory and clarity of thought are truly inspiring.”

"Every meeting with such a personality offers an opportunity to think anew and learn something fresh," he said.