'Memory of a lifetime' …says Ranveer Singh as he grooves with Neetu Kapoor

Colors’ show Dance Deewane Juniors will air its Grand Premiere episode this weekend. Bollywood’s powerhouse of talent, Ranveer Singh, will grace the show.

While promoting his movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer will bring back some special memories of Rishi Kapoor by grooving with judge Neetu Kapoor.

Ranveer will perform on Rishi Kapoor’s iconic hit Ek Main Aur Ek Tu with Neetu Kapoor. During the shoot, Ranveer got overwhelmed with emotion and said, “I am a huge Rishi Kapoor fan, and this dance will always remain special to me. It will be a memory of a lifetime for me.”