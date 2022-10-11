‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer

ANI

Mumbai, October 11

Actor Vicky Kaushal has a great sense of humour and the funny side of his personality is evident in his quirky captions and posts on Instagram.

On Monday, the trailer of Katrina Kaif's new film 'Phone Bhoot' was released with Katrina shown as playing the role of a fun ghost.

After the trailer launch, her hubby Vicky took to Instagram and hilariously reacted to Katrina's role.

"Meri Cute-ni bani Bhoot-ni!!! Love," he wrote, sharing the trailer on his Instagram story.

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family.

