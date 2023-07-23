‘Merit gets you work’

How did you bag the role?

I received a message about an audition for the role, and I wentfor it. A good audition does get you work!

What is your role?

I’m playing Vicky, who is the lead actress’ ex-boyfriend.

Do you relate to your character?

I sympathise with him. The beauty of acting is that you get to play what you are not.

If you were not an actor, what would you be?

I would have been a lawyer; I have a master’s in LLB.

How was it working with Maniesh Paul?

It was very refreshing to work with him. He changes the energy of the room he enters, as he is humble. Good co-stars always enhance your performance.

Did you face any struggles while looking out for your first break?

Everyone has their own struggles. I have given a fair share of auditions before my first break.

Do you believe that OTT has given tough competition to Bollywood?

OTT is an amazing platform to showcase all kinds of talents. I’m grateful to have begun with OTT, and the content is just going to get better. The USP is such that with the press of a remote button, you get to see good content within the comfort of your home.

If the script demands intimate scenes, would you do them?

Yes, it’s just like any other scene—with 10 cameras pointing at you. I have no issue doing intimate scenes as an actor if the script demands it.

What do you have to say about the youth of India?

Youth can bring about change, especially through cinema. New-age youth is far more informed due to technology and opportunities.