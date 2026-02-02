Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt are in fashion clash in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' trailer

Hollywood stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt are set to return to the world of fashion after 20 years with the upcoming sequel of the acclaimed film “The Devil Wears Prada” from 20th Century Studios.

Directed by David Frankel, the 2006 film revolved around Hathaway’s Andy, a young graduate, who starts working as an assistant to one of the city’s biggest magazine editors, Miranda Priestly. The sequel is also directed by Frankel.

The makers shared the trailer of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” on Monday. The trailer starts with Andy, who returns to work with Priestly’s Runway magazine as a Features Editor. As the trailer proceeds, it shows Priestly facing off against Blunt’s character, who used to be her former assistant but turned into a high-powered executive for a luxury group.

The twist in the story is that Priestly fails to recognise Hathaway and dismisses her as “one of the Emilies”.

The upcoming film is set to release on May 1. Actors Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman are reprising their roles in the film. Written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film is produced under Wendy Finerman Productions and Sunswept Entertainment.

Actors Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux and Helen J Shen are among the newly added cast members to the film.