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Home / Entertainment / 'Michael' emerges as highest biopic grosser, overcomes 'Oppenheimer's' collection at box office

'Michael' emerges as highest biopic grosser, overcomes 'Oppenheimer's' collection at box office

It also ranked as the biggest musical biopic, crossing 2018's "Bohemian Rhapsody", which earned USD 911 million at the global box office

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PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 01:18 PM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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"Michael" has earned over USD 977.5 million at the global box office and emerged as the highest biopic grosser, crossing the collection of Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film "Oppenheimer".

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The biopic on the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, featured Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson and released on April 24. The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for projects such as "Training Day" and "The Equalizer" franchise, among others.

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According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the film has crossed the collection of Nolan's film, which stood at 975 million globally. It also ranked as the biggest musical biopic, crossing 2018's "Bohemian Rhapsody", which earned USD 911 million at the global box office.

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Jackson has several tracks to his credit, including "Billie Jean", "Beat It", and "Thriller", among others. He died due to acute propofol intoxication in 2009 in Los Angeles. He was 50.

The film chronicles the life of Jackson, from his childhood with the Jackson 5 (an American pop group formed in 1964 in Gary, Indiana, by brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael Jackson) to his 1980s Bad tour.

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