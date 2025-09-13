DT
Michael Kors blends earthy & elegant

Michael Kors blends earthy & elegant

Reuters
Updated At : 06:09 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
Designer Michael Kors appears on the runway at the conclusion of the presentation of his Spring 2026 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York City
Earth tones and a wanderlust spirit defined the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2026 runway show on Thursday morning, marking the first official day of New York Fashion Week. Inside a century-old former shipping terminal in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood, guests including Vogue’s Anna Wintour and Chloe Malle, musician Suki Waterhouse, stylist Law Roach and actors Leslie Bibb and Gwyneth Paltrow watched as models showcased the 66-year-old designer’s new collection, inspired by his travels.

Jessica Chastain arrives for the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner during the Spring-Summer 2026 New York Fashion Week in New York City, U.S., September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis

“I really started with the whole idea that this was all focused on this blend of the earthy and the elegant. Why can’t you have both?” Kors said in an interview.

Kors noted how locals in places like Indonesia and French Polynesia dress for heat in soft, draped kaftans and relaxed trousers. “But how do we bring that into the city? Because most of my customers spend most of their lives in big cities around the world. So it’s really the hybrid of the two,” he said. Models, including Amelia Gray Hamlin and Alex Consani walked in shades of brown, white, and black, styled with prominent jewelry; pops of yellow and pink punctuated the collection.

“I’m always thinking about new ways of how do you wear your black, how do you wear grey, how do you wear neutral colours?

Because if you’re busy, and you’re on the go and you travel and you are working and you’ve got a hectic life, you’re going to depend on those black pieces and there’s always new ways to interpret it,” Kors said of the palette. Michael Kors is owned by Capri Holdings, which also owns the Jimmy Choo and Versace brands. New York Fashion Week runs through September 16, with more than 60 designers on the official calendar.

