Michelle Yeoh honoured with Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement at Berlin International Film Festival

Malaysian icon Michelle Yeoh was the centre of attention at the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, where she was honoured with the prestigious Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement. The ceremony, held on February 12, at the iconic Berlinale Palast in Berlin, marked a celebratory start to one of the world’s most respected film festivals.

Advertisement

At 63, Yeoh, the Oscar-winning star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, reflected on her remarkable journey in a heartfelt acceptance speech. She credited Berlin for embracing her during the early stages of her international career.

Advertisement

With grace and gratitude, Yeoh also paid tribute to her late father, acknowledging his influence in shaping her resilience and determination. Known for championing diverse storytelling, the Berlinale’s tribute to Yeoh not only celebrates her cinematic legacy but also her role as a trailblazer who continues to inspire across continents.