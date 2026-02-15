DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Michelle Yeoh honoured with Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement at Berlin International Film Festival

Michelle Yeoh honoured with Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement at Berlin International Film Festival

article_Author
Sadhika Sharma
Updated At : 06:09 AM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Actor Michelle Yeoh receives the Honorary Golden Bear award during the opening gala of the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival at the Berlinale Palast in Berlin, Germany February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Advertisement

Malaysian icon Michelle Yeoh was the centre of attention at the opening ceremony of the 76th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, where she was honoured with the prestigious Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement. The ceremony, held on February 12, at the iconic Berlinale Palast in Berlin, marked a celebratory start to one of the world’s most respected film festivals.

Advertisement

At 63, Yeoh, the Oscar-winning star of Everything Everywhere All at Once, reflected on her remarkable journey in a heartfelt acceptance speech. She credited Berlin for embracing her during the early stages of her international career.

Advertisement

With grace and gratitude, Yeoh also paid tribute to her late father, acknowledging his influence in shaping her resilience and determination. Known for championing diverse storytelling, the Berlinale’s tribute to Yeoh not only celebrates her cinematic legacy but also her role as a trailblazer who continues to inspire across continents.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts