Migos rapper Takeoff killed

Takeoff, one-third of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, a representative for the city’s police department has confirmed. He was 28. The rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where along with his uncle Quavo, he was playing dice at around 2:30 am on Tuesday.
Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in 1994. In 2008, he began rapping with Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) and his cousin Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus). Originally called Polo Club, the trio changed their name to Migos and released their first mixtape, Juug Season, in 2011. Their breakout hit, Versace, vaulted them to stardom in 2013 and landed a remix from Drake. Since then, Migos has become one of the most successful hip-hop acts in recent years.” — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Voting on December 1, 5; counting on December 8
EC briefing on poll schedule begins with condolence for Morb...
Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder
38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...
All eyes on Bhajan Lal's grandson as polling is on for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am
Supreme Court affirms death penalty for LeT terrorist Mohammad Arif in 2000 Red Fort attack case
Rejects his review petition