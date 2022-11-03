Migos rapper Takeoff killed

Takeoff, one-third of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, a representative for the city’s police department has confirmed. He was 28. The rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where along with his uncle Quavo, he was playing dice at around 2:30 am on Tuesday.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnik Khari Ball, was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in 1994. In 2008, he began rapping with Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) and his cousin Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus). Originally called Polo Club, the trio changed their name to Migos and released their first mixtape, Juug Season, in 2011. Their breakout hit, Versace, vaulted them to stardom in 2013 and landed a remix from Drake. Since then, Migos has become one of the most successful hip-hop acts in recent years.” — IANS