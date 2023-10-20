Mihir Joshi will be seen anchoring the Zee Café Anime Fan Fest. He shares his enthusiasm about this first-of-its-kind fest

What made you say yes to an offer of hosting an anime fest?

While I am not a hardcore anime fan. I have been hosting events for almost two decades now, especially pop culture and music related events and I’ve always identified with the passion that people bring to such events. I am excited to meet anime collectors, cosplayers and people who watch anime.

Are you yourself an anime fan? If yes, which anime is your favourite personally?

I would not say I am a hardcore anime fan, but I enjoy the art I see in anime. I have seen a few movies and shows. I enjoy the stories that are being told through anime, but I am a bigger comic book fan, I have been collecting comic books for about three decades now. I have a huge comic book collection and statues, movies related to comic books but not much of anime. I am slowly beginning to enjoy it.

You are known for your flagship show The MJ Show, which has recently completed 10 years. What should the fans expect from the upcoming episodes?

The MJ Show completed 10 years in August this year. We have done nearly 500 episodes and featured some of the biggest names in the music industry in India. I want to grow it, make it even bigger than it is now. I want fans to find out about the incredible stories of all the guests who’ve come on my show.

What else are you looking forward to in 2023?

Well, apart from my talk show, or podcast as it is now referred to, I’ve been hosting a lot of events. I have been doing Hindi commentary for WWE on television for about five and a half years, which has been absolutely thrilling. I am also big-time into sneakers. So, I started creating content around sneakers on Instagram and YouTube. The response have been great and I am building a community on Instagram. I’m hoping to do something big in this space very soon. Also I am excited about releasing my first Hindi single soon this year.