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Home / Entertainment / Miley Cyrus all smiles as she attends premiere of Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary

Miley Cyrus all smiles as she attends premiere of Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary

For the special night, she donned a sparkling silver gown featuring an imprint of her character

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ANI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 10:22 AM Mar 24, 2026 IST
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Miley Cyrus (Image source: Reuters)
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People who grew up watching Hannah Montana have been taken on a nostalgic trip down memory lane with the premiere of the show's 20th anniversary special.

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On Monday, the OG cast of the popular Disney show reunited at the world premiere of Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.

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Miley was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs. For the special night, she donned a sparkling silver gown featuring an imprint of her Hannah Montana character, an ode to the iconic show and her journey.

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She was joined on the carpet by the show's original cast members, including Jason Earles, Moises Arias, Cody Linley, Anna Maria, Perez de Tagle and Shanica Knowles.

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Emily Osment, who played Miley's best friend on the show, was missing from the premiere.

In an Instagram video, she revealed that she wouldn't be able to attend the premiere because she was busy filming her series George & Mandy's First Marriage. However, the 34-year-old still wanted to celebrate Hannah Montana's milestone anniversary, as per eonline.

"I wanted to say hello and thank you to everybody that has stuck by us for all these years," she said. "So grateful that you guys all still love this show. I'm so proud to be a part of it."

Indeed, Emily shared how meaningful the experience was for her, writing in the caption, "Hannah Montana changed my life, it gave me a lifelong respect for this medium of comedy, it taught me discipline, patience, timing and respect working in an adult space so young." "I can't tell you what your sweet messages mean to me and how lucky I feel to have been apart of this once in a generation goliath of a television show," she continued. "Thank you for letting me into your living rooms and I hope to still be there many years from now."

'Hannah Montana' was originally premiered in 2006 and ran across four seasons until 2011. The show received much love from the audience, becoming a fan favourite among the kids and teenagers.

It even won four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Children's Program.

'Hannah Montana' followed the tale of Miley Stewart - a teenager from Malibu, California, who doubles as the famous pop singer Hannah Montana. The show even spawned a film titled 'Hannah Montana: The Movie', which came out in theatres in April 2009.

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