Miley Cyrus drops last name from social media

Miley Cyrus has sparked major buzz after dropping her last name from her social media accounts and presenting herself simply as 'Miley,' signalling a new chapter ahead of her upcoming 10th studio album.

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According to Page Six, the pop star recently updated her Instagram profile and shared striking red-and-black photographs captioned simply "MILEY." The 'Hannah Montana' star has not publicly explained the reason behind the change.

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As per E! News, Miley had previously spoken about a difficult period following her parents' 2022 divorce, noting that family members stopped speaking to one another for a time due to divided loyalties. By mid-2025 and into 2026, Miley shared that she and her relatives had worked to rebuild communication, mend bridges, and move past those challenges.

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However, according to Page Six, sources clarified that dropping her last name is unrelated to past family tensions and is instead a career move.

The social media rebrand comes after Miley shifted to Atlantic Records last month, setting the stage for her next musical chapter.

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The upcoming project will be her 10th studio album and her first since 2025's 'Something Beautiful.' Miley has previously offered some insight into the creative direction of the new record.

In an earlier interview, she described the album as a "layered, multi-dimensional love story" reflecting a profound change in her personal growth and self-love, as per Page Six.

The new era also follows several personal milestones for the singer. Miley has been engaged to producer Maxx Morando since late 2025.

She has also recently paid tribute to her late godmother, legendary country icon Dolly Parton.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, "The feeling of losing my Aunt Dolly is beyond what feels right to share. Our most sacred moments were private and they'll stay there behind the stage, beneath the glamour & between our hearts. What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue on and be strong. I have an angel by my side. I always have. One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis. I will always love her and want to make her proud. My heart breaks for the world, her family and friends who will miss her deeply. We're in this loss together and we will see her in all of the most beautiful things.