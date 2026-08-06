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Home / Entertainment / Mini Mathur wins Alliance, takes home ₹50 Lakh in thrilling grand finale

Mini Mathur wins Alliance, takes home ₹50 Lakh in thrilling grand finale

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:33 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Mini Mathur claims Alliance title as Prime Video's reality show concludes debut season
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Mini Mathur won the inaugural season of Prime Video's Alliance, emerging victorious after six weeks of intense strategy, shifting loyalties and high-stakes challenges. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the global daily reality show concluded with Mathur lifting the coveted Alliance trophy and taking home the ₹50 lakh cash prize. Aly Goni finished as the first runner-up, while Ruhee Dosani secured the second runner-up spot.

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Speaking on her victory, Mini Mathur said, "Winning Alliance feels absolutely surreal. This journey challenged me in every possible way, emotionally, mentally and strategically and every single day inside the headquarters pushed me to become stronger. There were moments of doubt, moments of joy, friendships I'll always cherish and lessons I'll carry with me for life. Every Ally I shared this experience with played a role in shaping my journey, whether we stood together or found ourselves on opposite sides of the game. Lifting this trophy is an incredible feeling, but what I'll treasure most are the memories, relationships and everything this experience has taught me. I'm deeply grateful to everyone who believed in me and supported me throughout this unforgettable journey."

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Alliance began with sixteen Allies entering the headquarters as duos, embarking on a high-stakes journey defined by physical and knowledge-based challenges, strategic gameplay and constantly shifting power dynamics. As the competition unfolded, shocking betrayals, emotional confrontations, unexpected entries, surprise exits and ever-changing alliances transformed the game at every turn, proving that inside the headquarters, loyalty was fleeting, trust was earned and every move had the power to change the course of the competition.

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Adapted from Talpa Studios' acclaimed Dutch format and produced in India by Banijay Asia, Alliance kept viewers engaged with its social strategy gameplay, where trust was constantly tested and alliances shifted until the very end.

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