DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / ‘Mirzapur: The Film’ begins Rajasthan shoot, Ali Fazal shares BTS video

‘Mirzapur: The Film’ begins Rajasthan shoot, Ali Fazal shares BTS video

Fan-favourite characters set to return; theatrical release planned for 2026

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Maharashtra, Updated At : 04:32 PM Dec 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ali Fazal. File Photo.
Advertisement

Mirzapur: The Film, which brings back some of the most loved characters from the hit crime series, is currently being shot in Rajasthan, actor Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Bhaiya, informed fans by sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the set.

Advertisement

Fazal also expressed gratitude to the people of Jaisalmer and Jodhpur for their warm hospitality.

Advertisement

“MIRZAPUR: THE FILM. Shooting now. Rajasthan schedule. Thank you Jaisalmer and Jodhpur for the immense love and hospitality that knows no bounds. Aapne humein apna samjha… To all the hotels that made us feel at home while we were toiling away from our own homes. Khammaghani. You have to meet everyone, the whole paltan is playing,” he wrote, hinting at the return of several popular characters from the series.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, and created by Puneet Krishna, the film adapts one of India’s biggest and most successful OTT series into a large-scale cinematic event slated for release next year.

Advertisement

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Munna Bhaiya (played by Divyendu) in a theatrical avatar as the Gurmmeet Singh-directed film reunites Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyendu as Munna Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film is scheduled for a nationwide theatrical release in 2026, after which it will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

Mirzapur, one of the most popular Indian streaming series, revolves around Akhandanand Tripathi, a wealthy carpet exporter who is also the crime lord of Mirzapur. His unpredictable and violent son, Munna, is eager to inherit his father’s empire, but the power dynamics shift dramatically when he crosses paths with Guddu and Bablu. The series debuted in 2018, followed by its second season in 2020 and the third in 2024.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts