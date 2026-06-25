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Home / Entertainment / Mirzapur The Movie teaser drops today: Munna Bhaiya is coming to the big screen

Mirzapur The Movie teaser drops today: Munna Bhaiya is coming to the big screen

Eight years after Mirzapur first gripped India on Prime Video, the teaser for its theatrical outing drops today at noon, ahead of a September 2026 release

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Ananya Verma
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:50 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Mirzapur The Movie poster. Image credit/X/@FarOutAkhtar
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Mirzapur is heading to cinemas. Farhan Akhtar announced on X that the teaser for Mirzapur The Movie drops today at 12 pm, captioning the post with Munna Bhaiya's iconic line: "Hindi philam ke hero hain hum, kaha tha na, hum amar hain."

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The film is set for a theatrical release on September 4, 2026. The announcement tagged the core cast, including Divyenndu, Gurmmeet and Puneet Krishna, along with production and distribution partners Excel Movies, Amazon MGM Studios and AA Films India.

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The move marks a significant moment for Indian streaming. Mirzapur, which first aired on Prime Video in 2018, built one of the most devoted fan bases in the history of Indian OTT content across three seasons. Taking that franchise to the big screen is a direct test of whether streaming audiences will follow a beloved series into cinemas.

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