Mirzapur: The Movie vs Hanuman Ansh: Franchise fury meets faith at the box office

Indian cinema is witnessing an extraordinary box office clash as Mirzapur: The Movie and the devotional drama Hanuman Ansh have turned into certified blockbusters. What makes this run fascinating is that it pits a massive, highly-anticipated action franchise against an unexpected, low-budget spiritual phenomenon.

Released on September 4, Mirzapur The Movie, a big screen outing of the wildly popular web series, took the box office by storm right from its opening weekend. It raked in an impressive ₹58 crore nett in just its first two days and hit the ₹100 crore milestone by its first Sunday. It has collected over Rs 220 crore so far.

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Hanuman Ansh is the miracle hit. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, this film is being hailed as one of Hindi cinema's biggest success stories relative to its budget. Released on August 7, it slowly built momentum through incredible word-of-mouth. Instead of slowing down in its fifth week, it went on a record-breaking rampage—shattering records by collecting over ₹16 crore on its 30th day alone and officially crossing the ₹100 crore mark on Day 31. It has accrued Rs 170 crore so far.

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Hindi cinema is witnessing a historic box office surge as Mirzapur - The Movie and Hanuman Ansh run riot in theatres, defying traditional Bollywood stardom logic. Both films have ignited phenomenal audience engagement, driving massive crowds to multiplexes and single screens alike during the Janmashtami holiday frame.

The contrasting but equally explosive trajectories of these two cinematic forces are reshaping industry expectations.

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Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha notes that these are not "freak hits" but loud indicators of shifting preferences. Neither film is driven by traditional, elite Bollywood A-listers. Instead, they rely on strong intellectual property (Mirzapur) or pure, word-of-mouth devotion (Hanuman Ansh).

Strong holiday growth across territories like Maharashtra (up 50 per cent on Day 2 for Mirzapur) and highly active tier-2/tier-3 hubs in states like Bihar are anchoring these multi-crore numbers.

The unprecedented runs of these two films have directly impacted and put significant pressure on other concurrent heavy-weight releases, including the big-budget South Indian film Toxic starring Yash, as too the forthcoming Akshay Kumar-Saif Ali Khan -starrer Haiwaan as the current twin box office giants prove that stars are no longer the audiences’ prime attraction.

Trade Expert Taran Adarsh thinks the twin-tower phenomenon is unprecedented. “The box office is witnessing an extraordinary phase right now – with Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh both enjoying terrific runs simultaneously. The performance of Mirzapur The Movie and Hanuman Ansh has recharged the industry. Two movies delivering big numbers simultaneously – it's a rare and hugely encouraging phenomenon for the industry. What makes this even more remarkable is their contrasting journeys. Mirzapur The Movie has exploded at the ticket window from Day 1, while Hanuman Ansh has rewritten the rules of the game through sheer audience acceptance and phenomenal word of mouth. From being written off in its first two weeks to emerging as a blockbuster, its journey is nothing short of extraordinary.”

Adds exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi, “What's unique about these two films, Mirzapur and Hanuman Ansh, is the fact that you have two absolute runaway blockbusters without any A-list or star in them. I mean, if you look at it, Mirzapur is top-lined by Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Faizal and, you know, Divyendu. And similarly, Hanuman Ranch is an absolutely new cast. So, what's truly amazing. This puts the focus back on the fact that filmmaking is the storyteller's medium more than anything else.”

Roshan Singh, a prominent exhibitor of Bihar, says he has not witnessed this level of excitement in movie theatres in a long time. “It is insane! Two such contrasting films, one a message of peace the other a violent gangster story sweeping the nation off its feet collectively.”