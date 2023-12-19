Mismatched 3 on its way

Mismatched Season 3 is underway and stars Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli just gave fans an exciting glimpse on what lies ahead. The trio, including director Akarsh Sharma, teased the fans with a captivating snapshot.

Mismatched has been a fan-favourite from the start. The initial two seasons had Rohit Saraf’s character Rishi Singh Shekhawat adding a charismatic touch to the ensemble cast, creating a perfect blend of romance and humour.

With Rohit Saraf at the forefront, this season promises an extra layer of charisma and excitement. Stay tuned for more updates on this exhilarating journey.