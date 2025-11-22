Miss Universe 2025: Crown & controversy

Advertisement

The first runner-up was 29-year old Praveenar Singh of Thailand and 25-year-old Stephany Adriana Abasali Nasser of Venezuela placed third.

Rounding up the finishers were Ahtisa Manalo, 28, of the Philippines, and 27-year-old Olivia Yace of Ivory Coast who came fifth.

Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma made it to the pageant till the swimsuit round. Manika, hails from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan and is pursuing studies in Delhi University. She didn’t make it to the Top 12

The bad vibes at this year's event sprang from a sharp-tongued scolding of the Mexican contestant, Bosch, which sparked a controversy marked by a walkout, feminist solidarity and a teary melodramatic apology from the local organiser who set it all off.

At the livestreamed sashing ceremony for virtually all 130 contestants on November 4, Thai national director Nawat Itsaragrisil hectored Bosch for allegedly not following his guidelines for taking part in local promotional activities. He called security when she spoke up to defend herself.

Bosch walked out of the room, joined by several others in a show of solidarity, including Miss Universe 2024, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark.

“What your director did is not respectful: he called me dumb,” an unbowed Bosch told Thai reporters. “If it takes away your dignity, you need to go.”

The Miss Universe Organization president, Mexican businessman Raul Rocha Cantu, released a statement condemning Nawat's conduct as “public aggression” and “serious abuse”.

All about Bosch

Bosch's official Miss Universe biography says she studied fashion in Mexico and Italy and has focused on creating sustainable designs and working with discarded materials. It says she has volunteered with sick children, promoted environmental awareness, and engaged in supported migrants and mental health issues.

Miss Jamaica falls off stage

In a shocking turn of events, a Miss Universe 2025 contestant fell off the stage during the preliminary competition round, leading to her immediate hospitalisation.

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry, who is representing Jamaica in the international pageant, was taken away on a stretcher after she suffered a fall during the gown round on November 19.

In clips going viral across social media platforms, Gabrielle Henry could be seen walking across the stage in an orange evening gown and high heels when she accidentally missed a step and fell entirely off the stage. In another clip, she was shown being removed from the competition space on a stretcher.