Miss World contestants showcase their brilliance in Talent Grand Finale

The Miss World 2025 contestants lit up the stage with their mesmerising performances during the Talent Grand Finale event on Thursday.

From piano music to the Bollywood hit number Dhol Baje, the contestants captivated the audience with their brilliance during the event.

Miss Indonesia, with piano music, topped the contest, followed by Miss Cameroon (singing) and Miss Italy (balllet dance).

Miss India Nandini Gupta stole the show with her performance of the Dhol Baje song from the film Ram Leela.

The 24 contestants dazzled the audience by performing a Telugu song Ranu Bombayki Ranu.

Earlier in the day, the Miss World contestants got a taste of Telangana’s rich cultural heritage during a visit to state-run Shilparamam arts and crafts village, where they immersed themselves in traditional art forms such as pottery, painting and folk dance.

Later, the Miss World contestants visited the Telangana Government’s social welfare residential school at the Victoria Home, a Nizam-era palace, and interacted with the students there.

The Miss World 2025 pageant kicked off with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 31.