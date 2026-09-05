Miss World Uganda Elle Muhoza wears gown inspired by seven layers of a C-section

Miss World Uganda Elle Muhoza took the pageant fashion moment on the stage in Vietnam, wearing a couture gown inspired by the seven layers doctors cut through during a C-section, turning the outfit into a tribute to motherhood, womanhood and childbirth.

As per People magazine, Muhoza wore the custom creation, titled 'The Layers of Life,' by designer Keesha Abdallah during the 17th edition of the Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest, 'Soul of Heritage,' on Thursday, August 27. Miss World contestants presented couture designs as part of the event.

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The gown featured layers of white, yellow, pink and red fabrics, based on an illustration Abdallah found depicting the layers involved in a C-section: skin, fat, fascia, rectus muscles, peritoneum, uterus muscle and the amniotic sac.

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The concept was inspired by the layers encountered during a C-section and, more broadly, by the extraordinary journey of bringing life into the world, Abdallah explained on Instagram.

She explained that each colour and layer was selected to represent a stage, a texture, or a transition in that journey, clarifying that the colours were not intended to represent a particular race.

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And that is precisely why we called it The Layers of Life, Abdallah wrote, adding, because life itself does not belong to one race, one country, or one colour. Life has no colour. Life is universal.The designer said the gown was created to celebrate womanhood, the human body and the miracle of life.

In another post, Abdallah also shared that her own experience as a new mother inspired the design.

The statement-making gown has drawn praise from fans, including women who have undergone C-sections.

One commenter called the dress an absolute masterpiece and praised Abdallah for transforming the physical and emotional layers of the C-section journey into art. Another described the piece as incredibly powerful, while a third, who said she had undergone two C-sections, wrote that the design made her feel seen.

Through 'The Layers of Life,' Muhoza and Abdallah presented a fashion statement centred on the universal experience of bringing life into the world.

The grand finale of the 73rd Miss World Festival is taking place today, September 5, in the coastal city of Nha Trang, Vietnam. The event also serves as a celebration of the Miss World Organisation's 75th Anniversary. (ANI)