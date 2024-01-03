Missing the point

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who voices the character of Ravan in the animated series The Legend of Hanuman, has expressed his displeasure over poor dubbing choices in the industry.
The actor shares, “This is particularly frustrating because the content that has the potential to break new grounds in the Hindi market goes to waste because the makers don’t want to spend much on the dubbing process.”
Talking about the same, he adds, “The craft of voice-modulation and voice acting is not appreciated in the industry, which I’m very angry about. I have seen such brilliant content in English or even from South India, it has the potential to disrupt new markets but it all goes to waste when the content is dubbed in Hindi.”
He says, “Most of the time the dubbing is so bad, sometimes knowingly with the lack of budget ruining the viewing experience for the audience. He says dubbing is a serious craft that can make or break a film, “My point is you spend millions in marketing that film but when it doesn’t perform well in Hindi, you cry over it.”
The Legend of Hanuman Season 3 will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from January 12.
