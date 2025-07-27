DT
Home / Entertainment / 'Mistakes repeated become a habit': Salman Khan shares advice he got from father Salim

The actor said he regrets not knowing it before
Salman Khan with his father Salim Khan. File
Bollywood actor Salman Khan shared a piece of advice his father — legendary scriptwriter Salim Khan — gave him and said he regrets not knowing it before.

Salman posted a picture of himself on his Instagram handle on Saturday and attached a lengthy caption along.

Remembering his father’s words, the actor said someone can’t make a person do anything if one doesn’t want to.

“Present becomes your past, past catches up to your future, present is a gift, do right with it, mistakes repeated become a habit and then your character, don’t blame anyone, no one can make you do anything that you don’t want to,” he wrote in the caption.

The 59-year-old actor said he wished he had heard it earlier, but it’s never too late.

“My dad just said this to me, it’s so true. Kash (I wish) I had heard this earlier but never too late,” he concluded.

