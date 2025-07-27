‘Mistakes repeated become a habit’: Salman Khan shares advice he got from father Salim

Bollywood actor Salman Khan shared a piece of advice his father — legendary scriptwriter Salim Khan — gave him and said he regrets not knowing it before.

Salman posted a picture of himself on his Instagram handle on Saturday and attached a lengthy caption along.

Remembering his father’s words, the actor said someone can’t make a person do anything if one doesn’t want to.

“Present becomes your past, past catches up to your future, present is a gift, do right with it, mistakes repeated become a habit and then your character, don’t blame anyone, no one can make you do anything that you don’t want to,” he wrote in the caption.

The 59-year-old actor said he wished he had heard it earlier, but it’s never too late.

“My dad just said this to me, it’s so true. Kash (I wish) I had heard this earlier but never too late,” he concluded.