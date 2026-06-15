Actor Dishani Chakraborty got engaged with her boyfriend and colorist Myles Mantzaris.

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Dishani, daughter of Bollywood stars Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali, shared a series of pictures from the proposal on her Instagram handle on Monday. The wedding is set to be held on December 6.

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"06.12.2026. The easiest forever I've ever known," read the caption.

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The post featured Chakraborty in a white corset dress as she flaunted her engagement ring. Mantzaris opted for a dark coloured button t-shirt and greyish trousers. It also had pictures of Mantzaris on his knee as he proposed the actor.

Mantzaris re-shared the post on his handle.

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Chakraborty has acted in several short films, including "The Guest", "Two Faced" and "Fruit Bowl", among others. She has also worked as a writer and producer on several projects.