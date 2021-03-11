MnM Talkies bring India’s first action-audio series that is streaming on Spotify. The founder, Mantra, provide details…

Sheetal

After making a benchmark audio series like Bhaskar Bose, which has won Golden Mikes Awards for Best fiction podcast series, founder of MnM Talkies, Mantra, has come up with yet another ambitious project in the world of podcasts. Streaming since this Independence Day, it’s an audio action-drama called Commander Karan Saxena.

Mantra shares, “It is for the first time ever that acclaimed author Amit Khan’s Commander Karan Saxena book series is making its debut in the world of audio. Spotify is launching this audio action-drama series, starring Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as Commander Karan Saxena.”

changing times

Director, actor and a passionate voice artiste, Mantra has directed several award-winning audio productions in his career. About the future of podcasts, Mantra says, “It seems bright; nobody would have predicted that things would change from radio to podcasts so fast. When I started, this production house primarily focused on podcasts. And today, we have some of the top Spotify chartbuster shows like Batman Ek Chakravyuh, Bhaskar Bose, Virus 2062, I Hear You and more.”

Mantra, who has directed this series, adds, “I feel audio medium creates visuals in the listener’s mind, which is a great thing. Our mind is the greatest filmmaker.”

Commander Karan Saxena also features the voices of Swaroopa Ghosh, Raj Zutshi, Joy Fernandes, Kabir Sadanand, Micky Makhija, Ashwin Mushran, Shahnawaz Pradhan, Sanjeev Jotangia, Mir Sarwar, Sanket Mhatre, Rajesh Kava, Pooja Punjabi, Rasika Agashe, Aseem Hattangady, Trishna Mukherjee, Dhanveer Singh, among others.

Indian James Bond

About how it came into being, Mantra says, “Commandar Karan Saxena is the most popular fictional character in Hindi literature for the past 22 years. Prolific author Amit Khan, who has written many such characters, is behind this one as well. It’s our Indian James Bond, who is sharp, powerful and goes where no one dares to go. He is a one-man army. It is as action-packed as it can get.”

On the sequel front, Mantra says, “At this point of time we have adapted three books —Ek Vaigyanik Ki Talaash, Dohri Chaal and Mere Hath Mere Hathiyar. Each book is converted into six episodes of 15-20 minutes. One can imagine it to be a 90-120-minute audio film, which can be enjoyed from the comfort of your home.”