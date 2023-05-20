Amazon Prime Video

Many directors from the Tamil film industry have come on board for the anthology series ‘Modern Love: Chennai’. It’s an off-shoot of the successful series ‘Modern Love’, based on the weekly column published in The New York Times. In India, it started off with ‘Modern Love: Mumbai’. It has also explored the stories of Hyderabad.

Working: What We Do All Day

Netflix

This docu-series explores the meaning of work for modern Americans in a time of rapid change. For star power, it has none other than the former US President Barack Obama. He visits people from different walks of life at their workplaces, following them for the whole day just as the name of the series suggests.

Yeh Meri Family

Amazon mini TV

‘Yeh Meri Family’ is a walk down memory lane. Set in the winter of the 1990s in Lucknow, the story revolves around the Awasthi family and is narrated by 15-year-old Ritika (Hetal Gada). ‘Yeh Meri Family’, a TVF production, features Juhi Parmar, who will be making her OTT debut with this show.

McGregor Forever

Netflix

This docu-series would interest Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fans. Conor Anthony McGregor is an Irish professional mixed martial artist and a former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion. This is not the first documentary on the controversial player. It also includes fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Cerrone and Dustin Poirier.