Modern Love Chennai has got a release date.

Modern Love Chennai, an upcoming anthology, is the third Indian adaptation of an internationally acclaimed original anthology helmed by John Carney.
Following Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, the makers announced that Modern Love Chennai would be out on May 18 on Prime Video.
“After the successful launch of Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, we are excited to bring the third Indian edition of the well-acclaimed international franchise, Modern Love, to our service. At Prime Video, we are constantly working towards bringing locally rooted stories that have a universal appeal,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.
“Love stories and rom-coms have never been my cup of tea. Thus, Modern Love Chennai was an interesting challenge,” said Thiagarajan Kumararaja, creator of the series.
