Mohanlal the warrior king
Veteran actor Mohanlal turned 65 on Wednesday. On his birthday, he surprised his fans by sharing his first look from Vrusshabha. The poster shows Mohanlal sporting a detailed golden-brown armor with dragon-scale patterns. He stands tall as a mythical warrior-king.
